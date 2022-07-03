ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey currently planned for WWE SummerSlam

By Ian Carey
f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current plan is for Ronda Rousey to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Morgan defeated Rousey for the title on Saturday after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase she won...

www.f4wonline.com

