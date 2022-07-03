Amber Alert cleared for Garland teen

Updated 12:35 p.m. — According to authorities Medina is now home and the Amber alert has been cleared.

The Garland Police Department has shared that the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing.

Updated 11:35 a.m. — An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Yadhira Monserrat Medina, who police say was forcibly put into a white Ford or GM truck on West Buckingham Road Saturday night.

According to Garland Police, officers are looking for 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado, who is suspected in connection with the abduction.

Medina was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants with a black backpack.

She is described as having red/brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses. There are reports another suspect was driving the car she was taken in.

Youth Crimes detectives are actively investigating the incident as a kidnapping and have reason to believe Yadhira is in danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted Garland police by activating the Amber Alert.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Garland Police at 972-485-4840.