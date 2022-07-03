ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Amber Alert cleared for Garland teen

By Mark Willis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iptb_0gTnmw2Z00

Updated 12:35 p.m. — According to authorities Medina is now home and the Amber alert has been cleared.

The Garland Police Department has shared that the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing.

Updated 11:35 a.m. — An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Yadhira Monserrat Medina, who police say was forcibly put into a white Ford or GM truck on West Buckingham Road Saturday night.

According to Garland Police, officers are looking for 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado, who is suspected in connection with the abduction.

Medina was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants with a black backpack.

She is described as having red/brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses. There are reports another suspect was driving the car she was taken in.

Youth Crimes detectives are actively investigating the incident as a kidnapping and have reason to believe Yadhira is in danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted Garland police by activating the Amber Alert.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

Comments / 9

Amy Warren
2d ago

so from now all mothers please listen very clearly to what I'm saying when you raise your children with old-fashioned morals and values to love and respect themselves give your children structure get them guidance teach them whatever they see outside I'll see on TV they do not repeat or do besides a real mother would allow their children to see certain things on television just as well you don't give a kid a cell phone if you do give him one that cannot do anything but call emerging for home or school and that's it

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Garland police search for missing 83-year-old man ends

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police were searching for 83-year-old Nemorio Hernandez on July 5.At 7:31 p.m. on July 5, police said that Hernandez was located and reunited with his family.Hernandez had been last seen at his residence in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive. Police described Hernandez as Hispanic, 5'01, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez was believed to be wearing a white cowboy hat, light blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Hernandez suffers from diagnosed medical conditions that require medication, police said. He is also showing signs of early onset dementia.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
therockwalltimes

Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Rowlett

On 07/04/2022 at about 7:28 p.m. Rowlett Police received a report of 2 injured women at the Valero gas station located at 1600 block of Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, Rockwall Co., Texas. Rowlett Police officers arrived and found a 31 year old female and a 24 year old female (both related to each other) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told responding officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend Keith Richmond (34 years old). Suspect Keith Richmond had fled the scene in a gold vehicle.
ROWLETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Man, woman found dead in Southlake home

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wbap.com

Suspect Arrested For Dallas Homicide

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. Jeffrey Miller was shot to death in his car June 25. Police say their investigation found Miller had been bragging that he had recently robbed a CVS on Lemmon Avenue in uptown Dallas, and had been flashing large wads of money. According to detectives, Angel Billegas attempted to steal the money from Miller, and shot him while trying to do so. Billegas has been arrested, and is now in the Dallas County Jail. Neither the money nor a jar of marijuana Miller is believed to have had on him when he was shot has been found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Amber Alert
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Garland Police#Youth Crimes
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blackchronicle.com

Fort Worth: Motorcyclist dies in crash against vehicle

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a lethal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fort Worth late Monday night time. When officers acquired to the scene, they had been instructed the motorcyclist was driving a “very high rate of speed” whereas going south on McCart Avenue. The rider then struck a vehicle as that driver was getting onto McCart Avenue from Duringer Road.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Mother of fallen Dallas officer reacts to recent mass shootings

DALLAS — Valerie Zamarripa holds on to her son’s belongings, his footage, his army canine tag and his Navy hat. And she holds on to the final phrases he mentioned to her. ”I’ll at all times bear in mind these final phrases… ‘I like you mother,’” mentioned Valerie Zamarripa.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy