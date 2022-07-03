ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Feds Are Not Happy With Honda

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Honda is generally known for building sturdy, reliable cars, but it does make a mess of things every once in a while. The whole Takata saga wasn't its fault, but the 2017 recall of 2.1 million Accords didn't do it any favors. Currently, the Feds are all over Honda....

Paul Berger
2d ago

I hate to think that the next car that I buy has these systems installed and that they can't be deactivated.I won't purchase such a vehicle.If you can't pay enough attention when you're driving then you should surrender your license.

Diane Espenan
2d ago

It is happened to me multiple times on the interstate, and I cannot wait to get rid of my 2017 CRV. The gearshift broke a few months after buying it. The same thing happened to my mom and a friend who have the same model. Reporting it did no good. A quick Google search shows hundreds if not thousands of people with the same issue. No recall though. Just like this emergency brake issue. Cover up after cover-up. After owning at least 10 Hondas over the years (currently have 3), I will not buy another Honda product.

Siccud
2d ago

Accord auto brake will throw you into the window if you don’t have on a seatbelt and brake will activate without a car in sight

CarBuzz.com

