ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton star Kjell Scherpen wanted by Vitesse Arnhem in summer transfer with Dutch keeper eyed by number of clubs

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON’S giant Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen is wanted on loan by Vitesse Arnhem.

Scherpen, 22, made the full Holland squad in the summer despite never featuring for the Seagulls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vfkv_0gTnmlZo00
Kjell Scherpen is wanted on loan by Vitesse

And the former Ajax stopper's stock is high in his homeland, where Vitesse would like him to return.

Belgian side Oostende had 6ft 9in Scherpen last term and Brighton boss Graham Potter may let him go out again for game time.

They also have lots of loan requests for another reserve keeper, Carl Rushworth, mainly from League One.

Brighton may also have to fight off interest in Marc Cucurella this summer following his impressive campaign last year.

Last week SunSport revealed that Manchester City are set to step up their interest in Cucurella.

And the Spaniard added further fuel to that speculation by liking an Instagram post which hinted at City making a move.

If Cucurella does leave Brighton will be in need of a new defender and Graham Potter has eyed Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill.

The Wales international impressed at Huddersfield last season and is attracting attention from several Premier League clubs.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Leicester, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest are also interested in taking Colwill on a permanent transfer.

But Brighton have funds to spare following the £25million sale of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Kjell Scherpen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Chelsea#Vitesse Arnhem#Dutch#Belgian#Sunsport#Spaniard#City#Crystal Palace#Nottingham Forest
The US Sun

‘Of course he’s not happy’ – Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand backs unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo as star aims to force transfer

RIO FERDINAND claims wantaway legend Cristiano Ronaldo is right to be upset at Manchester United - because he deserves to be a winner. Chelsea and Napoli are monitoring Ronaldo's situation, while agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly contacted several clubs. And ex-England centre-back Ferdinand says of his 37-year-old former United team-mate:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Nick Kyrgios storms into first Wimbledon semis with drama-free win a day after learning of court date over ‘assault’

NICK KYRGIOS muttered and grumbled and ranted his way to the first Grand Slam singles semi-final of his career with a straight sets victory over Chilean Cristian Garin. The Aussie gob artist was relatively subdued by his own volatile standards, a day after it was revealed that he would face a charge of common assault on his ex-girlfriend in a court in Canberra last month.
TENNIS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
571K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy