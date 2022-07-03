ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Manchester United Training On Monday | Club Insist He Is Not For Sale

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psXt4_0gTnmbkY00

Cristiano Ronaldo is still set to join up with his Manchester United teammates at training on Monday 4th July despite the high volume of reports pointing towards his exit, states a new report.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still set to join up with his Manchester United teammates at training on Monday 4th July despite the high volume of reports pointing towards his exit, states a new report.

Ronaldo has reportedly told United that he would like to leave the club this summer should a satisfactory offer come in for the player.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli are the three clubs linked with the possibility of securing his signature this summer should the striker leave Old Trafford.

United have already told Ronaldo that he must report for the clubs pre season tour departure this week despite the noise around a possible exit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwckQ_0gTnmbkY00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The superstar has a desire to play at the top level of his football with the word being that Ronaldo still wants to add to his tally of trophies and personal awards.

Despite the rumours surrounding his exit, United remain firm in their stance on Ronaldo - they insist that he is not for sale and will see out his second year of his contract.

According to a report from Telegraph football, Ronaldo is set to return to United on Monday for first team training - his first session under Erik Ten Hag.

The report stated; “Ronaldo is set to join up on training tomorrow and Manchester United are prepared to play hard ball in any attempts of an exit from the player.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Bayern Munich#Old Trafford
BBC

Barcelona: Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen join on free transfers

Barcelona have announced the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. Ivorian midfielder Kessie, 25, joins from AC Milan, while Danish defender Christensen, 26, comes in from Chelsea. Both players have signed four-year deals and their releases clauses are set at 500m Euros (£430m). Kessie played...
SOCCER
theScore

Report: Ronaldo will accept big pay cut to smooth exit from United

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a considerable pay cut to fulfill his wish to represent a Champions League challenger once more, according to the Independent's Miguel Delaney. Manchester United, who will compete in the Europa League next season, are reportedly adamant that Ronaldo isn't for sale this summer despite...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
12up

Manchester United not willing to part ways with Ronaldo

In a shocking twist, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly revealed to Manchester United that he's hoping to play elsewhere next season. Ronaldo is looking for a little bit more ambition from the club and he's clearlty not impressed with what's been going on. With United not in the Champions League next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Offered Another Chance For Defender After Failed Transfer

Liverpool and rivals Manchester United have been given a second chance to get a defensive target after the centre-back's deal with another Premier League side fell short. The Reds are hoping to tie down Joe Gomez to a new deal, but the future of Joel Matip remains unknown. The 28-year-hold has two years left on his current contract, however, with a few injuries affecting his availability, it gives the club something to think about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
905
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy