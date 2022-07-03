Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Manchester United Training On Monday | Club Insist He Is Not For Sale

Cristiano Ronaldo is still set to join up with his Manchester United teammates at training on Monday 4th July despite the high volume of reports pointing towards his exit, states a new report.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still set to join up with his Manchester United teammates at training on Monday 4th July despite the high volume of reports pointing towards his exit, states a new report.

Ronaldo has reportedly told United that he would like to leave the club this summer should a satisfactory offer come in for the player.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli are the three clubs linked with the possibility of securing his signature this summer should the striker leave Old Trafford.

United have already told Ronaldo that he must report for the clubs pre season tour departure this week despite the noise around a possible exit.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The superstar has a desire to play at the top level of his football with the word being that Ronaldo still wants to add to his tally of trophies and personal awards.

Despite the rumours surrounding his exit, United remain firm in their stance on Ronaldo - they insist that he is not for sale and will see out his second year of his contract.

According to a report from Telegraph football, Ronaldo is set to return to United on Monday for first team training - his first session under Erik Ten Hag.

The report stated; “Ronaldo is set to join up on training tomorrow and Manchester United are prepared to play hard ball in any attempts of an exit from the player.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon