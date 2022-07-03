ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCTHH_0gTnmVP400

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden .

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he’d never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels from his bicycle.

His mother, Sheletta Brundidge, used that story to write a children’s book titled, “Brandon Spots His Sign.” Brown had the cover of Brundidge’s book on the hood of his Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

“To have this come through was like that breakthrough moment for us,” Brown said. “This can be positive. This can be good. It doesn’t have to be hateful or divisive.”

USPS stamp prices are about to go up

This divisiveness had started after Brown earned his first career NASCAR victory last October.

The crowd at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama chanted “F— Joe Biden” during the winner’s postrace interview. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly told Brown the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

From that point, “Let’s go, Brandon,” became a rallying cry for Biden critics, with signs bearing that message popping up all over. Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of the firestorm that surrounded these chants.

“I’ve just been hopeful that I could make it a positive, I could have my name back and not have it be so divisive and scary, where it wouldn’t be a political statement for my friends and family to cheer me on during a race,” Brown said.

That’s where the Brundidge family stepped in.

Sheletta Brundidge is the mother of four children, and three of them have autism. She has written children’s books focusing on each of them. She said Brandon often dealt with social anxiety.

That changed after she saw all the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs and assumed people were cheering him on. He suddenly had a whole new attitude and wasn’t nearly as shy about trying new things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9EB9_0gTnmVP400
This photo provided by LakeSide Media shows the hood of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s Camaro featuring the cover design for “Brandon Spots His Sign,” a children’s book written by Sheletta Brundidge in honor of her son, Brandon Brundidge. Brown drove this Camaro at his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Garrett Pace/LakeSide Media)

“He literally wanted us to put flags in front of the house (saying), ’Let’s Go Brandon,” Sheletta Brundidge recalled. “I’m like: ‘That’s not going to happen. We’re not putting these flags in front of the house.’”

Brown learned about this book from his mother and invited the Brundidge family to Road America. They met in person for the first time this weekend, and the two Brandons became fast friends.

“It feels like I have a twin brother but who’s older than me,” Brandon Brundidge said.

The Brundidges were giving out copies of “Brandon Spots His Sign” at Road America. The book’s cover design decorated Brown’s car, though he was knocked out of Saturday’s race after getting caught up in a multicar wreck that caused him to get examined and released from the infield care center.

“I’m sorry for what you went through all of this past year,” Sheletta Brundidge told Brown on Saturday. “I know it’s been horrible. But I’m so glad it happened because this child would not have this breakthrough (otherwise). He still would be afraid to ride his bike without training wheels. He’s literally walking up to kids and passing out this book. He would have never done that (before).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Wanted Rockford fugitive has been captured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Wednesday that wanted fugitive Elisha Ford, 24, a gang member facing at least 30 criminal charges, has been taken into custody. Ford was arrested on a heroin charge after a triple shooting in 2016; he was arrested for marijuana possession after a police chase in August of that year; in April 2019, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Brandon, WI
State
Minnesota State
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
Elkhart Lake, WI
Sports
City
Cottage Grove, WI
State
Alabama State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Highland Park shooting suspect threatened to ‘kill everyone’ in 2019

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The suspect in the mass shooting at Highland Park’s 4th of July parade, had two previous encounters with police in 2019, once for attempted suicide and another for threatening to “kill everyone,” police said. Investigators removed 16 knives, daggers, and a sword from Robert Crimo’s home in September 2019, but […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five shot, one fatally, in Kenosha on July Fourth

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say five people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha Monday night. Officers have a house surrounded with crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on […]
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon native Isaiah Roby picked up by the Spurs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Dixon native Isaiah Roby has a new NBA team. The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday afternoon that they have claimed Roby off waivers. Roby was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Sunday. They needed to clear roster space to make room for their recent three first-round draft picks. Roby was solid […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three injured in Rock County crash

MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 70-year-old man was hospitalized with a serious head injury after causing a crash that also sent a 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man to the emergency room. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 11:13 a.m. today at the intersection of N. STH 213 at […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Nbc Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25-year-old killed in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after a collision on N. Meridian Road and Freeport Road in Rockton. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. Police say the driver was headed south on N. Meridian and disregarded a stop sign at Freeport Road, and was […]
ROCKTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four Rockford businesses robbed in less than an hour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford businesses were robbed in less than an hour on Saturday. The first happened at the Mobil on N. Main Street around 2:20 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to a burglary alarm and were advised that seven masked suspects had arrived in a dark-colored SUV and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy