Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Chelsea - Jorge Mendes Trying To Get A Deal For The Portuguese

According to recent reports, Manchester United could be close to losing Cristiano Ronaldo as the player's agent is looking for deals with other clubs in Europe.

Yesterday, big news from Cristiano Ronaldo were released, sources close to the striker have stated that he desires to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo is not happy at all with how things are progressing this summer so far in the market, it is inevitable to notice the lack of ambition from the Old Trafford side.

Even though the Portuguese forward likes Erik Ten Hag very much and believes he is the right man to start a new project, it is still not enough with just the manager.

CR7 understands that a strong message in the transfer market needs to be sent by the club, the board and the owners by making important signings.

Otherwise, Cristiano will be ready to leave Manchester United this summer due to a lack of ambition from the club.

His agent Jorge Mendes has already been talking with several teams in Europe offering them the 37-year-old's services, but so far no club is interested.

According to Journalist Fabrizio Romano on his latest Ronaldo update: Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes met new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last week but Tuchel, like Ten Hag and Rangnick, wants an energetic mobile striker who can press.

