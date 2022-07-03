ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDqq9_0gTnmP6i00

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must attend their pre season tour when the team set off this week despite reports of his desire to leave the club, says a new report.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must attend their pre season tour when the team set off this week despite reports of his desire to leave the club, says a new report.

Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave United this summer should a suitable offer come in from another club during this transfer window.

The striker has one year left on his deal at Old Trafford however, the superstar has desires to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, a competition that United are not playing in.

Ronaldo performed at a high level last season and was United’s standout performer despite a poor season for the Red Devils as a team in all competitions overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7vQb_0gTnmP6i00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ronaldo has admirers across Europe with a number of clubs interested in signing the player such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

United would be dealt a huge blow with the departure of Ronaldo this summer, having to replace him will be costly and an incoming player would have huge boots to fill.

Despite Ronaldo’s desire to leave, United have told him he must report for the departure of their pre season tour, according to David McDonnell of the Mirror.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must be on their pre-season tour this week – despite his desire to leave.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Has Been Offered The Chance To Sign PSG Super Star Neymar And Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the chance to sign both Brazilian trickster Neymar and five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from their respected clubs. According to Nizaar Kinsella, Intermediaries for both players have approached Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly to try to make a suitable deal happen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Old Trafford#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Transfer news: Chelsea could make Ronaldo move

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external. The 37-year-old is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external. Meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Djokovic practises with son, seven, ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final

Novak Djokovic has been practising at Wimbledon with his young son ahead of the quarter-finals.The defending champion was pictured playing with seven-year-old Stefan on Court Three at Aorangi Park – the practice court in the south-west London grounds – ahead of his next match against Italian Jannik Sinner later this week.Footage shared on social media shows Stefan throwing his father the ball as the top seed worked on his serve.The pair could also be seen playing around as the seven-year-old jumped on his father’s back.It comes after Djokovic shared a photo of his son last week, in which they both...
TENNIS
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
908
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy