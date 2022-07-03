ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Biden. He found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

