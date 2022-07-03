ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham left fuming and release damning statement as 18-year-old wonderkid Sonny Perkins quits on free transfer

By Jordan Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Hd6x_0gTnmNaU00

WEST HAM have been left fuming with Sonny Perkins' agents after his departure.

The 18-year-old forward joined the Hammers at U14 level and was tipped to be the latest academy star to break into the first team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXWW6_0gTnmNaU00
Hammers fans got a few glimpses of Perkins last season as he made a few cameo appearances Credit: Getty

But having rejected several professional contract offers, Perkins is now set to leave – with West Ham accusing the player’s representatives of breaking the rules regarding approaches from other clubs.

West Ham are entitled to receive compensation from any club Perkins joins, but have not confirmed whether they will be making a formal complaint through a tribunal.

A damning statement read: “West Ham United invests millions of pounds annually into its world-renowned Academy of Football.

“Naturally the Club is extremely disappointed that Sonny has chosen not to continue his development with the Hammers.

"The Club is disappointed with Perkins' representatives and strongly believe he was approached to sign for another club which led to him asking to be released from his scholarship.

"West Ham United take this matter very seriously – we believe the rules and structures in place at the Football Association and Premier League should be upheld at all times."

Perkins made his debut in the Europa League group stage clash with Rapid Vienna last term and has made three appearances in all for David Moyes’ first team.

While they have lost Perkins, West Ham have been busy in the transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Last month they signed defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes for £30m.

The Moroccan moves on a five-year deal as the Hammers look to expand their squad for another European campaign.

They have also landed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after he spent last year on loan at the London Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
David Moyes
Daily Mail

The 'sour 16' Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors are seeking player support in their Tour fight as they look to engineer a coup against Keith Pelley and the current regime, with group to be backed 'for as long as it takes'

Imagine the sulphurous atmosphere at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick on Monday as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and many of the game's young stars come face to face with Saudi-backed LIV defectors such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau. Also taking part is Keith Pelley, the CEO...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios hits Stefanos Tsitsipas with an incredible comeback after rival branded him an 'evil bully' and pair copped big fines - as Karl Stefanovic jumps to Aussie bad boy's defence

Nick Kyrgios has returned serve at bitter tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas after being branded a bully, sparking a divided response from fans and greats of the game. The controversial Aussie triumphed over the Greek world No.5 in one of the most spiteful matches ever seen at Wimbledon on Saturday with the pair repeatedly clashing with the umpire and each other.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammers#London Stadium#Uk#West Ham#Academy Of Football#The Football Association#Europa League
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ashley Young signs a new one-year contract extension at Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard keen to hold onto his experience... while Trezeguet seals his £4.5m move to Trabzonspor

Ashley Young has signed a new one-year deal with Aston Villa after out-of-favour winger Trezeguet completed his move to Turkish champions Trabzonspor. Young rejoined Villa last summer after being released by Inter Milan and though Steven Gerrard was not in charge at the time, the Villa boss remains keen to keep his former England team-mate as part of the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard admits it will be a 'big challenge' for Everton to get their transfer business right this summer as the Toffees look to rebuild after selling £60m star forward Richarlison and narrowly avoiding relegation

Everton manager Frank Lampard has underlined how crucial it is for the club to make this summer transfer window work after conceding that it'll be a 'big challenge' to overturn their fortunes. The Toffees narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in their penultimate game of last season, which would have proved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds have opened talks with RB Leipzig over a potential £12m move for American midfielder Tyler Adams... but they could face competition for the star midfielder from Premier League rivals Everton

Leeds United have opened talks over a £12million deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams. Leeds have been discussing a potential loan for the USA international though there is also interest from other Premier League sides including Everton. An offer is expected to go in over the next 24...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
568K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy