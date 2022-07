Housands came to Norwalk's Calf Pasture Beach on Sunday to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend where they rocked to the sounds of a favorite local band, Darik and the Funbags on the main stage. DJ Vinnie Campisi kept the party going after the thrilling fireworks display from the barge just offshore. More fireworks could be seen in the distance from the north shore of Long Island and also from Fairfield's Jennings/Penfield beaches.

NORWALK, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO