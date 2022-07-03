VIDEO: Police searching for 2 gunmen who killed 19-year-old in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two men who fatally shot a 19-year-old while he was riding a motorized scooter in the Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood on Saturday.

The men shot Melvin Urena on E. 156th Street near Elton Avenue around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Surveillance footage of the shooting shows two men exit an SUV before firing handguns and fleeing in the car.

They hit Urena in the head and leg, according to police.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.