Security incident' that triggered evacuation at JFK Terminal 4 cleared

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport was temporarily evacuated Sunday due to an unspecified incident.

The airport said on Twitter around 11:30 a.m. that Port Authority police were investigating a "security incident" in Terminal 4.

Arrivals and departure levels at the terminal were temporarily closed to traffic.

After 12 p.m., the airport said the incident was cleared and all roadways have reopened. It says to expect residual delays in the area.

