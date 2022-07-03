ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot to death outside residential building in Humboldt Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot to death outside of a residential building in Humboldt Park Sunday. The shooting occurred in...

Aliens, Creators of the Universe.
2d ago

So, executions are being carried out all around the Chicago area. At the same time, the United States is sending $$$ billions of our tax money to the corrupted Ukrainian government. All of this to fight off the KGB Puttin's armed aggressions. At the same time, we have domestic terrorists running a mock.

