New Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Leaks Reveal More Weapons

By Jack O'Dwyer
 2 days ago
A new set of leaks has revealed another collection of different weapons that could be coming to Modern Warfare 2. The next installation in the Call of Duty (COD) franchise, Modern Warfare 2, has already received a significant amount of buzz. Players and longtime fans have expressed excitement about the game,...

ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2024 Maps Are Already Leaking; Teases Futuristic Black Ops Game

It's not uncommon for a Call of Duty game to have some leaks before it's announced or officially releases, but it is a bit uncommon to start getting significant leaks for a Call of Duty game that's reportedly two years away from releasing. Earlier this summer, Infinity Ward announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which will feature Task Force 141 trying to stop a new terror threat. It's one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 given 2019's entry was a major turning point for the long-running franchise and sold well over 30 million copies. It even spawned Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play game that has become an absolute juggernaut. Nonetheless, the next Call of Duty game from Treyarch is already in development and although it has reportedly been delayed from 2023 to 2024, we may have an idea of what it will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Will Reportedly Start in September

New reports have claimed that Modern Warfare 2's Beta will start in September, instead of the previously leaked August date. A new report by Ralph Valve, via WhatIfGaming, claims that Activision has opted to split the Beta across two weekends in September. Previously, it was thought that the Beta would be taking place in August thanks to a product listing on Amazon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of Cult Classic GameCube Game

A remake of a cult classic Nintendo GameCube, PS2, OG Xbox, and PC game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The remake comes the way of publisher Microids, who back in 2020 released the aforementioned remake, which ended up being one of the lowest-rated games of its year. In fact, the remake is so bad that it is basically being remade again. That's right, a remake of a remake.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got 4 New Free Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED just got four new "free" games, well at least some subscribers did. If you're a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you have no new classic games, as all four require the Expansion Pack tier and that's because they are Sega Genesis games, which, like N64 games, are exclusive to the premium tier of the subscription service, unlike SNES and NES games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Grand Theft Auto Fans Release Information

After announcing Grand Theft Auto VI earlier this year, Rockstar has said zip about the game, which is presumably in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly PC as well. According to a few rumors from a few different sources, this will change this year with a reveal trailer. Until this happens, there's new speculation about when the game could release, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent industry insider, and leaker who has shown to have good information about the long-awaited game in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Skyrim’ co-op mod with quest syncing to release this week

Co-op Skyrim mod Together Reborn has received a full release date from its developers, and it’s this week. Skyrim Together Reborn, as the name suggests, is a multiplayer mod for Bethesda’s 2011 RPG. The precursor to this mod was called Skyrim Together. However, this was scrapped in 2019 after the mod’s code was found to contain code copied from the popular Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) without permission (via PC Gamer). After this huge setback, the codebase was scrapped and a new team was formed to develop the mod.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 12 Games Releasing in July

Xbox announced this week another set of Xbox Game Pass games set to release in July with 12 titles confirmed this time. Some of those games are day one releases as we've come to expect from Xbox Game Pass while others are ones that have already been out and are ones to look forward to in the coming weeks. In a surprising turn of events, some games have also made a return to the Xbox Game Pass catalog after previously being taken out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Next Battlefield Game Already Sounds Better Than Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 was a massive flop when it was released last year, so it should come as no surprise that the new Battlefield game DICE and EA are working on already sounds better than the 2020 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Not only was Battlefield 2042 a technical mess and plagued by bugs when it was released, but it was missing fan-favorite and even basic content from previous installments. Exacerbating the missing content issue was also the fact that the game had no single-player campaign. Its successor will though.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a New Nintendo Switch Console Surface

Following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, rumors are now circulating about a new Nintendo Switch console. Rumors began circulating after keen gamers caught that Nintendo registered the name “NSW” as a trademark through the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). Despite just registering the acronym, many are theorizing that an upcoming console could be named the “Nintendo Switch W.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy”s narrative designer joins Bioware

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Deus Ex narrative designer Mary DeMarle has joined EA studio BioWare. This was spotted on ResetEra by user Fiery Phoenix, who posted a link to the now former-Eidos Montréal narrative designer’s LinkedIn page. DeMarle’s new job title has her listed as senior narrative designer at the studio (via PC Gamer).
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Numerous Ubisoft Games to Lose Online Service This September

Online features for 15 of Ubisoft's "older" online games are set to be shut down later this year. Ubisoft have announced that a number of games will have their online functionalities shut down this September, meaning that select DLC will be inaccessible and, in some cases, the games will lose functionality altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

