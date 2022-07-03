ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, KS

St. Marys police officer dies on duty

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

SAINT MARYS ( KSNT ) – The Saint Marys Police Department announced the death of one of their officers while on duty on Saturday.

Officer Mark Lamberson died unexpectedly while on duty on July 2. Lamberson’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but no foul play is suspected. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Officer Lamberson was a long-time valued member of the department and began his service in 2013. Prior to that, he was a jail deputy at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Saint Marys Police Department is requesting the community to allow the family and members of the department to mourn his loss privately.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be responding to calls for service within the city limits of Saint Marys.

Officer Lamberson is survived by his wife, children and parents.

The Saint Marys Police Department announced in lieu of flowers, they are requesting donations for the family to Community First Bank at 215 south Seth Child Road in Manhattan.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

KSNT News

KSNT News

