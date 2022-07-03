ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttOna_0gTnlOVQ00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department.

UPDATE: Police are advising all residents to keep their cars, garages, sheds, etc… locked as they’ve received calls of the teens possibly lurking around cars overnight and may have stolen bottles of water from someone’s porch.

The teens are described by police to be African American males, last seen in the area of the 900 block of Hoovers Lane and also wearing blue jeans and white shirts. Police report that one of the teens was wearing dark colored jeans.

The 3-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to officially debut soon

State police and Tyrone police are searching for the teens and police say to use caution and to not confront or detain them.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Officers will be patrolling and anyone with information regarding the teens’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police search for missing Centre County man

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview are searching for a missing Centre Hall man. Paul Milan Sepich was reported missing on July 5. He’s 26 years old and is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall and roughly weighing 160 pounds. He’s said to have a scruffy beard, however, a description of what he might be wearing was unknown.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona man pushes toddler in stroller down roadway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police were told he was pushing a baby stroller in the center of 6th Avenue before leading officers on a brief pursuit. Altoona police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Jaleel […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man accused of threatening two women over a dog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he threatened to kill two women, and himself, unless he got his dog back. Tyrone police were called to a home on Washington Avenue on July 2 at around 11:25 a.m., for reports of 38-year-old Michael Holden threatening to kill a […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man arrested for aggravated assault

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested for aggravated assault after causing a disturbance outside of a home, according to police. On July 4, officers were called to the 500 block of Bell Ave. for a report of a man yelling at neighbors in the area for approximately 20 minutes. Upon arrival, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
Tyrone, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Tyrone, PA
County
Blair County, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County man accused of abusing 5-year-old

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after a welfare check revealed a 5-year-old had been assaulted. Zachary Eppley, 25, of Jennerstown, is being accused of causing several injuries to a child on July 2, according to charges filed by Somerset Borough police. Officers who responded noted the child was bleeding from […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search after PS5, Jordans stolen from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary of a Potter Township home where a PlayStation 5 and a pair of Jordans sneakers were taken. The burglary happened on July 3 at around 10:52 p.m. when someone reportedly kicked in the front door at a home on Front Street. The unknown actor […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#African American#State#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Pittsburgh

DA: Late officer justified in accidental shooting death

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that a late police sergeant was justified in using deadly force that resulted in the accidental shooting death of a jail guard during a hostage situation at a county courthouse last fall.Authorities said an inmate had been taken from the Blair County jail to the courthouse in Altoona for a hearing in November when he allegedly disarmed corrections officer Rhonda Jean Russell. A police sergeant fired a shot at the inmate but hit 47-year-old Russell, a 14-year veteran who was pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona.District Attorney Pete Weeks said last week...
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chase from New Alexandria to Latrobe reached speeds of 90 mph

A New Alexandria man is free on unsecured bail after state police said he led them on a chase through a campground near Keystone State Park during the Fourth of July weekend. Police said they apprehended Luis A. Marsales, 26, along Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe. He is charged with fleeing...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Delmont man accused of shooting at neighbor's home to be reevaluated for trial

A Delmont man will be reevaluated to determine whether he is now able to help with his defense after years of delays in a 2019 attempted homicide case. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger said Tuesday he will order a competency reevaluation for Terrance Kurhansky, 82. Rebecca Trout, program director at social service organization Merakey, told Krieger she believes Kurhansky is ready for another evaluation after he was found incompetent to stand trial in March.
DELMONT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Suffers Medical Episode While Driving, Crashes Into Utility Pole

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering a medical episode while he was driving along State Route 410. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred along the westbound lane of State Route 410, near McGees Mills Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 7:37 p.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

20-mile chase ends with crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One adult, several children injured in ATV crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several children were hurt in an ATV crash in Indiana County on Sunday.State Police say emergency crews were called to a wooded area near Pioneer Lake Road in Montgomery Township around 7:30 on Sunday night.Officials tell KDKA that one adult and several children were injured.There's no word on how old the children are or what their conditions were at the time of the incident. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Motorcycle vs tractor-trailer leaves one dead in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead after crashing a motorcycle into a tractor-trailer before hitting another tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The crash happened on June 29, just before 3:45 p.m. near mile marker 107 in Union Township. Amy Freeman, 59, from Salem, New Hampshire, was traveling on I-80 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy