Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department.

UPDATE: Police are advising all residents to keep their cars, garages, sheds, etc… locked as they’ve received calls of the teens possibly lurking around cars overnight and may have stolen bottles of water from someone’s porch.

The teens are described by police to be African American males, last seen in the area of the 900 block of Hoovers Lane and also wearing blue jeans and white shirts. Police report that one of the teens was wearing dark colored jeans.

State police and Tyrone police are searching for the teens and police say to use caution and to not confront or detain them.

Officers will be patrolling and anyone with information regarding the teens’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

