Report: Manchester United Have Not Contacted Flamengo For Gabriel Barbosa

Manchester United have not contacted Flamengo over a possible move for Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa despite reports that were circulating online following the reports of a possible Cristiano Ronaldo departure, says a reliable journalist.

United will have to look for replacements should Ronaldo leave Old Trafford this summer - with a number of European giants already monitoring the situation with Ronaldo at United.

The Red Devils are in the market for attacking additions regardless of whether Ronaldo stays at the club or not with Erik Ten Hag said to be pushing for the signing of Ajax winger Antony.

Barbosa has been linked with moves to Europe in the past and is said to have been impressing as a striker at Brazilian outlet Flamengo and early reports on Sunday had linked the player with United.

United will be linked with a number of strikers with the news of a possible Ronaldo departure this summer and Barbosa seems to be the first name out of the hat.

According to Jonathan Shrager, a journalist with close links to Old Trafford;

“As it stands, neither Manchester United, nor any representative of the player, have contacted Flamengo to enquire about a possible move to Old Trafford for Gabriel Barbosa.”

The report doesn’t close the door to a potential move for Barbosa, however a deal is nowhere near imminent nor is it being pursued at the moment.

