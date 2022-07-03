Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Washington St. to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks. Acknowledging the potential that law enforcement could meet resistance by unruly young adults in the area with fireworks, officers gathered nearby then responded to the location in force. Medical aid was provided to the citizen while officers experienced a growing level of what appeared to be juveniles and young adults engaged in the dispersion of highly explosive fireworks. Approximately 40 minutes after being dispatched to the area, TAPD supervisors ordered officers to get back to their vehicles and leave the area. While preparing to leave an artillery style high powered explosive was launched and landed near the right leg of an officer. The explosion injured the officers right calf and Achilles area requiring medical attention. Other officers in the area sustained minor abrasions and contusions with a possibility that the officers sustained hearing damage.

