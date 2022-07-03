ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kaitlin Armstrong, suspect in pro-cyclist’s death, booked in Texas jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
 3 days ago

Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, is back in Texas Saturday days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

MyArkLaMiss

