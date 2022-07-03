Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Ralf Rangnick Did Not Get Along At Manchester United - The Portuguese Had Many Concerns

According to a recent report, leaks from Manchester United's dressing room came to light following claims from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to a recent report, leaks from Manchester United's dressing room came to light following claims from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Old Trafford this summer.

During the last 24 hours, shocking news arrived at Manchester United with a Ronaldo expressing how unhappy he currently is with the club and their lack of ambition.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Red Devils have not been able to land a single new signing as the month of July has already started.

This brought the striker to a point of stress where he rather just leave the club than stay at an unchanged Manchester United that would probably perform just as bad as the last season.

For the Striker legend to be comfortable staying at the Theatre of Dreams, there will have to be at least 6 to 7 new signings coming in through the door.

This topic has set up a way for negative comments to arrive at the club and fan base, now a leak came to light regarding Ronaldo and former manager Ralf Rangnick.

According to a report from Journalist Rob Drapper from Daily Mail : Ronaldo and Rangnick were at odds as to how training was best conducted.

In addition, some of his colleagues found the Portuguese star a de-stabilising presence in the dressing room.

Author Verdict:

I believe Manchester United is not ready for Cristiano Ronaldo as the striker is used to play at the highest level in Europe and Rangnick was not even close to that.

The Portuguese is a winner and has that mentality that probably the current team players lack. It is understandable that he will get upset watching a lack of commitment from his peers.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon