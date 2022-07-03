ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Ralf Rangnick Did Not Get Along At Manchester United - The Portuguese Had Many Concerns

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9dx2_0gTnl8T300

According to a recent report, leaks from Manchester United's dressing room came to light following claims from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Old Trafford this summer.

During the last 24 hours, shocking news arrived at Manchester United with a Ronaldo expressing how unhappy he currently is with the club and their lack of ambition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMPIr_0gTnl8T300

IMAGO / PA Images

The Red Devils have not been able to land a single new signing as the month of July has already started.

This brought the striker to a point of stress where he rather just leave the club than stay at an unchanged Manchester United that would probably perform just as bad as the last season.

For the Striker legend to be comfortable staying at the Theatre of Dreams, there will have to be at least 6 to 7 new signings coming in through the door.

This topic has set up a way for negative comments to arrive at the club and fan base, now a leak came to light regarding Ronaldo and former manager Ralf Rangnick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyvkN_0gTnl8T300

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to a report from Journalist Rob Drapper from Daily Mail : Ronaldo and Rangnick were at odds as to how training was best conducted.

In addition, some of his colleagues found the Portuguese star a de-stabilising presence in the dressing room.

Author Verdict:

I believe Manchester United is not ready for Cristiano Ronaldo as the striker is used to play at the highest level in Europe and Rangnick was not even close to that.

The Portuguese is a winner and has that mentality that probably the current team players lack. It is understandable that he will get upset watching a lack of commitment from his peers.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

CBS Sports

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
BBC

Transfer news: United to compete with Arsenal for Dybala

Manchester United are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signing of Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his Juventus contract expired, while Napoli are also interested in the 28-year-old Argentina forward. (La Repubblica, via Star), external. Meanwhile, United's battle with the Gunners for defender Lisandro Martinez is intensifying,...
BBC

Transfer news: Chelsea could make Ronaldo move

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external. The 37-year-old is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external. Meanwhile,...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

