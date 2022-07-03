ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF: Jets' John Franklin-Myers is top-20 pass rusher since 2020

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers had a breakout year last season. Pro Football Focus thinks things have actually been going well for him the past two years.

Franklin-Myers tied the team-high sack total with six (Quinnen Williams) and added another 43 QB pressures and 14 total QB hits in 2021.

For his efforts over the past two seasons, the football analytics outlet says Franklin-Myers has a pass rush win rate of 17 percent. That’s the 20th best of all defensive linemen in the NFL:

Franklin-Myers did not only receive praise from PFF in terms of his pass-rushing prowess as well. Last season he was also graded as the Jets’ top defender against the run (80.3).

Franklin-Myers, a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, is starting to round into an all-around defender for Gang Green on the D-line.

Panthers called 'a terrible place' for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With his team dishing out a king’s ransom of draft picks and the highest guaranteed contract in league history to woo over Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t seem to have too much of a choice when it comes to his immediate playing future. But if he does, he might not want to put it in the hands of the Carolina Panthers—at least according to The Athletic‘s Mike Sando.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Titans' Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins 'a beast'

One of the more surprising picks the Tennessee Titans made during the 2022 NFL draft was the fourth-round selection of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans could take a running back at all, just not that early and not before what we perceived were bigger needs, like tight end, which Tennessee would later address.
