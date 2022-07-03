ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Shark bites Daytona man; third incident reported in New Smyrna Beach this year

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
A Daytona Beach man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning, making him the third shark bite victim in Volusia County this year.

The 28-year-old man was bitten while surfing in New Smyrna Beach around 11:43 a.m., said Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Alex Miller.

Miller said the shark bite was minor and the victim was treated at the scene and driven to the hospital by a friend.

The victim was surfing near the jetty when he fell off of his board and was bitten on the left foot, Miller said.

It's the third incident this year, all taking place in New Smyrna Beach.

The year's first shark bite was reported on March 9 when a New Jersey man was bitten, Ocean Rescue officials said.

The 21-year-old was bitten in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue in New Smyrna Beach while fishing in waist-deep water by a 5- or 6-foot black tip shark, according to Ocean Rescue Capt. Tamra Malphurs.

The visitor suffered bites to his left knee and calf, but was not transported by ambulance to the hospital, Malphurs said.

The second shark bite, also in New Smyrna Beach, occurred on March 13. In that incident, a 20-year-old Altamonte Springs man was bitten on his right foot while surfing in about 7 feet of water, beach officials said.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening and he was not transported by ambulance to the hospital, Ocean Rescue officials said.

Teen bitten on Florida's west coast

On June 30, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old girl from Perry, was bitten by a large shark while scalloping with her family near Grassy Island in Keaton Beach on the west coast of Florida.

Bethea was in water that was 5 feet deep when the shark bit her. Her brother reportedly  beat the shark until the girl was free, according to reports.

Bethea was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she underwent surgery, according to news reports.

On Monday, the hospital released a statement that said Bethea's right leg would have to be amputated just above the right knee, according to news reports.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shark bites Daytona man; third incident reported in New Smyrna Beach this year

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man in Daytona Beach became the third person bitten by a shark in Volusia County this year. Volusia County is the so-called shark bite capital of the world because it records more shark bites than anywhere else. Luckily the injuries are rarely life-threatening.
A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
