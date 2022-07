Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash in the Hāmākua District on the Fourth of July as Malvin Reyes of Pepe‘ekeō. According to Hawaii police, authorities responded to a report of a head-on collision at 8:50 p.m. on Māmalahoa Highway between mile markers 13-14 in Honomū. Police say Reyes, 58, was traveling south toward Hilo when for an unknown reason he crossed the centerline sideswiping a sport utility vehicle, then sideswiped a four-door sedan, before striking a third vehicle head-on. All three vehicles were heading northbound.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO