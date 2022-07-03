ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridges: USS Texas compiled distinguished legacy of service

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
The 20th century became the great age for the battleship as navies around the world raced to build the most powerful vessels on the seas. As the United States established itself as a world power, the nation was determined to show the strength of its own navy. As a result, the Battleship USS Texas, designated BB-35, was built as the second vessel named for the state by the US Navy.

Construction on the Texas, a New York-class battleship, began in 1911 at a cost of over $5.8 million (nearly $173 million in modern dollars). It was commissioned in May 1914. The 573-foot vessel boasted a crew of more than one thousand men. It included 10 14-inch guns, 21 five-inch guns, and four submerged torpedo launchers. Its firepower easily matched the most powerful ships in the world at the time.

During most of America’s involvement in World War I, the Texas was attached to the British fleet patrolling the waters near Scotland and spent the interwar years as part of the navy’s Pacific Fleet. In 1919, just after the war ended, it made naval history as it became the first battleship to launch an airplane off its deck. The successful experiment was a critical part of the navy’s tests of the viability of aircraft carriers and their potential designs as airplanes became more reliable instruments for reconnaissance and combat.

The Texas spent most of the early years of World War II on convoy escort duty, protecting troop transports and supply ships from the German submarine attacks that had devastated the Allies. In October 1942, the ship served as part of the fleet transporting American troops to North Africa as part of Operation Torch, the first landing of American troops against the Nazis.

On June 6, 1944, the Allies staged Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy, and the Texas was there, its guns pounding Nazi positions along the coast. The ship stayed along the coast of northern France for several weeks, aiding American troops as they struggled to move inland.

As the Allies retook Europe, the USS Texas was sent to the Pacific in early 1945. In February and March, the Texas supported ground troops landing at Iwo Jima as American forces advanced toward the Japanese home islands. Beginning in April, the ship was part of the six-week naval bombardment campaign as American troops struggled to gain control of Okinawa. The capture of both islands was essential to forcing Japan to surrender, which occurred four months later. After the end of the war, the Texas spent the last few months of its career bringing troops back home.

The Texas was decommissioned in 1946, along with many other storied vessels from both world wars. The ship, however, was given a noble retirement by the people of the state. On April 20, 1948, it was permanently docked in LaPorte near the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site to begin operating as a museum, allowing the general public to explore the ship for themselves. The arrangement was the first of its type for a battleship and was wildly popular with the public.

While protected from the ravages of battle today, the ship still suffers from the corrosive effects of weather and the sea which has presented long-term issues for its preservation. The Battleship Texas Foundation has for years raised money to support maintenance and education efforts in coordination with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Nevertheless, thousands of visitors from around the world still come each year to explore the legendary vessel.

Ken Bridges is a writer, historian and native Texan. He holds a doctorate from the University of North Texas. Bridges can be reached by email at drkenbridges@gmail.com.

