Michael Perez starting Sunday for Pittsburgh

Although Austin Barnes once supplanted Yasmani Grandal as the starting catcher, he’s largely been a backup since his breakout 2017 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Barnes nevertheless is highly regarded in the clubhouse and for his ability to manage the Dodgers pitching staff. Barnes and Clayton Kershaw in particular have formed a strong bond and work well together.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO