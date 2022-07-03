Michael Perez starting Sunday for Pittsburgh

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
Although Austin Barnes once supplanted Yasmani Grandal as the starting catcher, he’s largely been a backup since his breakout 2017 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Barnes nevertheless is highly regarded in the clubhouse and for his ability to manage the Dodgers pitching staff. Barnes and Clayton Kershaw in particular have formed a strong bond and work well together.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
The Detroit Tigers did not list Harold Castro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will start Monday's double-header on the bench while Miguel Cabrera takes over at designated hitter and bats cleanup. Castro has made 174 plate appearances so far this season, with 4 homers,...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 13-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep. The White Sox had a game of threes of sorts: Selby Zavala had three hits and...
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casali will take a break after Austin Wynns was chosen as Monday's catcher for Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Casali to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Pirates appear to be giving Madris a breather after five straight starts. Ben Gamel, who was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, is replacing Madris in right field and hitting seventh.
Seiya Suzuki homered for the second straight game since coming off the injured list as the visiting Chicago Cubs claimed an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Suzuki, who had an inside-the-park homer Monday after he had missed almost five weeks, hit a two-run homer in the...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. d'Arnaud will move to the bench on Tuesday with William Contreras catching for right-hander Ian Anderson. Contreras will bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Contreras...
Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Castro is out of the lineup for a second straight game after he started each of the previous four. Victor Reyes is making another start in right field and hitting ninth.
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Castro started the last two games and went 3-for-9 with a run and a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez is back at shortstop Wednesday in place of Castro and hitting second.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is heading to the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in the Cubs’ 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers....
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase started the past two games and went yard in both contests, but he's yielding catching duties back to Tucker Barnhart for Wednesday's matinee. Barnhart is catching for Michael Pineda and hitting ninth.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Donnie Walton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hager is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Hager for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
