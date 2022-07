BOSTON -- The Red Sox, winners of 10 of their past 15 games, appear to be getting some name-brand reinforcements in their rotation. In his media availability before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora had good news on the team's injury front, telling reporters that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts. And if all goes well, Sale could be called up next week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO