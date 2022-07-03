Semitruck rollover shuts down road in Tacoma

A one-vehicle crash led to a semitruck rollover in Tacoma on Sunday, shutting down Bay Street just west of River Road for several hours, the Tacoma Police Department tweeted.

No hazardous materials were part of the truck’s load, police said. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Bay Street has since reopened, police announced.

