Oakland's Sheldon Neuse batting eighth Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is a rare breed of player. During the top of the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres, Rodriguez belted a long home run into the left field seats, his 15th of the season. With the dinger, the rookie joined two Mariners legends in the franchise’s record books. Here’s what Rodriguez accomplished, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Conner Capel as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capel will bat eighth and cover right field for Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar takes a seat. Capel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and left his first MLB action...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is being replaced in right field by Andrew McCutchen versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 210 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .247 batting average with a .761 OPS, 7 home runs,...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project Dozier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casali will take a break after Austin Wynns was chosen as Monday's catcher for Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Casali to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Seattle Mariners phenom Julio Rodríguez continues to make waves in his stellar rookie season. After becoming the first Mariners player since Ichiro Suzuki (2001) to win back-to-back Rookie of the Month nods with his performances in both May and June, Rodríguez came for a Giants legend’s milestone with his home run during Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jeese Winker is not starting in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Winker will sit on Monday for suspension reasons after Dylan Moore was shifted to left field and J.P. Crawford was named Monday's shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 221 bated balls this season, Winker has...
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rob Refsnyder in their lineup for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will sit out Monday's game with J.D. Martinez rejoining the lineup at designated hitter and batting third. Francy Cordero will take over for Refsnyder in right field. Refsnyder is...
