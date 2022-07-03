Fire destroys South Beloit home

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 15000 block of Bryden Drive around 4 p.m. There was not much left of the home, as the front was destroyed along with a few cars. Several area departments were called in to help with the blaze.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.