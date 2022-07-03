Elvis Andrus starting for A's Sunday

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is being replaced in right field by Andrew McCutchen versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 210 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .247 batting average with a .761 OPS, 7 home runs,...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Conner Capel as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capel will bat eighth and cover right field for Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar takes a seat. Capel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and left his first MLB action...
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project Dozier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Athletics starter Frankie Montas exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park early, but not due to a trade. Oakland ended up dropping the game -- and four-game series -- with a 2-1 loss that saw Montas give up the first of Seattle's two runs before leaving with shoulder inflammation after the first inning.
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casali will take a break after Austin Wynns was chosen as Monday's catcher for Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Casali to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels. Berti is on the bench for a second straight day amid a 2-for-23 rut at the plate. Joey Wendle is replacing Luke Williams on second base and batting leadoff. Miguel Rojas is hitting seventh after leading off Monday.
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Belt will take a seat on the bench after Wilmer Flores was aligned at first and David Villar was announced as Monday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 94 batted balls this...
Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Story is being replaced at second base by Christian Arroyo versus Cubs starter Keegan Thompson. In 305 plate appearances this season, Story has a .222 batting average with a .709...
