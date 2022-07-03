ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H070w_0gTnjXH900

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden .

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he’d never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels from his bicycle.

His mother, Sheletta Brundidge, used that story to write a children’s book titled, “Brandon Spots His Sign.” Brown had the cover of Brundidge’s book on the hood of his Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

“To have this come through was like that breakthrough moment for us,” Brown said. “This can be positive. This can be good. It doesn’t have to be hateful or divisive.”

USPS stamp prices are about to go up

This divisiveness had started after Brown earned his first career NASCAR victory last October.

The crowd at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama chanted “F— Joe Biden” during the winner’s postrace interview. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly told Brown the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

From that point, “Let’s go, Brandon,” became a rallying cry for Biden critics, with signs bearing that message popping up all over. Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of the firestorm that surrounded these chants.

“I’ve just been hopeful that I could make it a positive, I could have my name back and not have it be so divisive and scary, where it wouldn’t be a political statement for my friends and family to cheer me on during a race,” Brown said.

That’s where the Brundidge family stepped in.

Sheletta Brundidge is the mother of four children, and three of them have autism. She has written children’s books focusing on each of them. She said Brandon often dealt with social anxiety.

That changed after she saw all the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs and assumed people were cheering him on. He suddenly had a whole new attitude and wasn’t nearly as shy about trying new things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9EB9_0gTnjXH900
This photo provided by LakeSide Media shows the hood of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s Camaro featuring the cover design for “Brandon Spots His Sign,” a children’s book written by Sheletta Brundidge in honor of her son, Brandon Brundidge. Brown drove this Camaro at his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Garrett Pace/LakeSide Media)

“He literally wanted us to put flags in front of the house (saying), ’Let’s Go Brandon,” Sheletta Brundidge recalled. “I’m like: ‘That’s not going to happen. We’re not putting these flags in front of the house.’”

Brown learned about this book from his mother and invited the Brundidge family to Road America. They met in person for the first time this weekend, and the two Brandons became fast friends.

“It feels like I have a twin brother but who’s older than me,” Brandon Brundidge said.

The Brundidges were giving out copies of “Brandon Spots His Sign” at Road America. The book’s cover design decorated Brown’s car, though he was knocked out of Saturday’s race after getting caught up in a multicar wreck that caused him to get examined and released from the infield care center.

“I’m sorry for what you went through all of this past year,” Sheletta Brundidge told Brown on Saturday. “I know it’s been horrible. But I’m so glad it happened because this child would not have this breakthrough (otherwise). He still would be afraid to ride his bike without training wheels. He’s literally walking up to kids and passing out this book. He would have never done that (before).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

18-year-old strikes tree, dies in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old crashed into a tree and died in Yacolt, Washington on Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said Trevor Vernon was driving around 11:45 p.m. on NE WH Garner Road when he was unable to make a curve forcing his Ford Ranger off the road and into a tree.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. Gragson’s swerve into Karam triggered a frightening multicar crash that was so egregious, he was criticized ahead of the penalty announcement by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of the JR Motorsports team Gragson has represented since 2019 was surprised NASCAR didn’t immediately penalize his driver. “I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was just completely shocked and in a bit of a disbelief not only that he made that choice but that he, you know, that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved. That was tough to watch, really tough.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Brandon, WI
State
Minnesota State
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
Elkhart Lake, WI
Sports
City
Cottage Grove, WI
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has A 2-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is fired up heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. He's ready to put a series of bad results behind him as the NASCAR regular season only has nine races left. Wallace only needed two words to describe his feelings heading into this race in Wisconsin. "My turn,"...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KOIN 6 News

Pompeo’s security detail costs taxpayers $2 million a month

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's security is costing taxpayers an unprecedented amount of money. A NewsNation investigation found that it isn’t necessarily the threat against Pompeo that’s costing taxpayers. It’s Pompeo’s schedule of non-essential travel, which includes trips that his own security has warned him not to take.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
KOIN 6 News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy