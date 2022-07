Four seasons in, the good and bad of linebacker Bradley Chubb's career can be neatly halved. The No. 5 overall pick came roaring out of the gates in 2018, compiling 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and 60 combined tackles -- all still career highs. 2020 was another stellar year that netted Chubb his lone Pro Bowl nod, but the LB missed huge swaths of 2019 and 2021 due to a torn ACL and an ankle injury, respectively. Chubb managed one sack in four starts in 2019. He went sack-less in seven contests after returning from surgery last year.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO