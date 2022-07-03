ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dirk Nowitzki jokingly joins 'overrated' chants at Luka Doncic in FIBA World Cup qualifier

By John Healy
 2 days ago

The crowd at the FIBA World Cup qualifier on Sunday in Sweden was giving Luka Doncic a hard time and even former Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki wouldn’t spare him.

The Mavs legend, watching the franchise’s new star, joined in on “over-rated” chants from the fans as Doncic shot free throws for Slovenia in their game against Sweden.

Nowitzki, who played alongside Doncic in his final season with the Mavericks before retiring, was laughing as he continued the chants from his courtside seats.

It did not seem to bother the 23-year-old too much, as even Doncic could not help but laugh, too, as he took his shots from the charity stripe.

Doncic and Nowitzki, who have maintained a friendship over the years, actually shared a pretty awesome moment prior to tip-off.

A video posted on Twitter showed an excited Doncic running up the tunnel to find Nowitzki, where he grabbed the Mavs legend and fellow European star by the legs and pretended to lift him up before embracing with a hug.

Needless to say, it’s all in good fun between these two.

