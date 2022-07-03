ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, MN

Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ikia6_0gTnjK2w00

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden .

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he’d never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels from his bicycle.

His mother, Sheletta Brundidge, used that story to write a children’s book titled, “Brandon Spots His Sign.” Brown had the cover of Brundidge’s book on the hood of his Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

“To have this come through was like that breakthrough moment for us,” Brown said. “This can be positive. This can be good. It doesn’t have to be hateful or divisive.”

USPS stamp prices are about to go up

This divisiveness had started after Brown earned his first career NASCAR victory last October.

The crowd at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama chanted “F— Joe Biden” during the winner’s postrace interview. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly told Brown the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

From that point, “Let’s go, Brandon,” became a rallying cry for Biden critics, with signs bearing that message popping up all over. Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of the firestorm that surrounded these chants.

“I’ve just been hopeful that I could make it a positive, I could have my name back and not have it be so divisive and scary, where it wouldn’t be a political statement for my friends and family to cheer me on during a race,” Brown said.

That’s where the Brundidge family stepped in.

Sheletta Brundidge is the mother of four children, and three of them have autism. She has written children’s books focusing on each of them. She said Brandon often dealt with social anxiety.

That changed after she saw all the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs and assumed people were cheering him on. He suddenly had a whole new attitude and wasn’t nearly as shy about trying new things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9EB9_0gTnjK2w00
This photo provided by LakeSide Media shows the hood of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s Camaro featuring the cover design for “Brandon Spots His Sign,” a children’s book written by Sheletta Brundidge in honor of her son, Brandon Brundidge. Brown drove this Camaro at his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Garrett Pace/LakeSide Media)

“He literally wanted us to put flags in front of the house (saying), ’Let’s Go Brandon,” Sheletta Brundidge recalled. “I’m like: ‘That’s not going to happen. We’re not putting these flags in front of the house.’”

Brown learned about this book from his mother and invited the Brundidge family to Road America. They met in person for the first time this weekend, and the two Brandons became fast friends.

“It feels like I have a twin brother but who’s older than me,” Brandon Brundidge said.

The Brundidges were giving out copies of “Brandon Spots His Sign” at Road America. The book’s cover design decorated Brown’s car, though he was knocked out of Saturday’s race after getting caught up in a multicar wreck that caused him to get examined and released from the infield care center.

“I’m sorry for what you went through all of this past year,” Sheletta Brundidge told Brown on Saturday. “I know it’s been horrible. But I’m so glad it happened because this child would not have this breakthrough (otherwise). He still would be afraid to ride his bike without training wheels. He’s literally walking up to kids and passing out this book. He would have never done that (before).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Third-generation pro racer dies at speedway event

(WSYR-TV) — Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer, died at Weedsport Raceway on Saturday, July 2, American Flat Track says. 24-year-old Ryan Varnes, from Pennsylvania, was involved in an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening. He was treated on-scene and was then transported to Upstate University Hospital, in […]
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandon, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
The Spun

NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick win shakes up Cup playoff grid

Tyler Reddick became the 13th Cup driver to claim a playoff spot with his victory Sunday at Road America, leaving only three spots open via points. With eight races in the regular season, it remains possible that the only way to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field is with a victory.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule Speculation

NASCAR fans continue to debate the ideal schedule for the Cup Series. This weekend, FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted about a potential add or subtraction to the 2023 schedule. "Saw Ben Kennedy on the grid. I asked him if he had been asked as often as I have been today...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Former NASCAR Driver Involved In Deadly Car Accident

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly accident earlier this month near Osage Beach, Missouri. According to a report from FOX 4, a 47-year-old woman was killed in the accident. A crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department states Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54. As he was approaching Missouri 242 he allegedly struck a woman walking on the ramp.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Motorious

Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash on US-52 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on US-52 in Surry County on Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. State troopers responded to US-52 near Pilot Knob Park Road after getting reports of a crash in the area. Investigators say that a motorcycle was driving northbound […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy