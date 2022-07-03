ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

USPS stamp prices are about to go up

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFE8a_0gTnjHOl00

(NEXSTAR) – Stock up on Forever stamps now, or forever hold your peace.

The United States Postal Service’s plan to raise stamp prices is taking effect on July 10. The price of a Forever stamp will rise from 58 cents to 60 cents.

A Forever stamp, as its name suggests, can be used to mail a letter regardless of when it was purchased. That means if you bought a book of Forever stamps 10 years ago, when the price was 45 cents each, you can still use them to mail letters now, even though prices have climbed.

1 dead, 1 injured in High Point homicide, suspects at-large

Forever stamps aren’t the only thing getting a little pricier. The following USPS price hikes are also set to kick in on July 10:

USPS Product Current cost Cost after July 10
Letters (1 oz.) 58 cents 60 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.) 53 cents 57 cents
Letters (additional ounces) 20 cents 24 cents
Domestic postcards 40 cents 44 cents
International letters (1 oz.) $1.30 $1.40

The price hike, which raises the cost of First-Class Mail by 6.5%, is still lower than high inflation rates, the Postal Service said . The cost of all goods is up 8.6% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The price of Forever stamps just went up less than a year ago, from 55 to 58 cents, and it could go up even further soon. Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in May.

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Outer Banks crew member killed in SC hit and run

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Cast and crew of a popular Netflix series filmed in Charleston are grieving after a member of their team was killed in an early-morning hit and run Tuesday. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Alexander “AJ” Jennings (22) was walking along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive around […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
High Point, NC
Industry
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem home set on fire by lightning strike

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home was set on fire by a lightning strike on Tuesday, officials tell FOX8. Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike. Thunderstorms will continue moving through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Stamps#The Postal Service#Americans#The U S Postal Service
FOX8 News

Third-generation pro racer dies at speedway event

(WSYR-TV) — Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer, died at Weedsport Raceway on Saturday, July 2, American Flat Track says. 24-year-old Ryan Varnes, from Pennsylvania, was involved in an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening. He was treated on-scene and was then transported to Upstate University Hospital, in […]
MOTORSPORTS
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: Historic building collapses in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest buildings in Mount Airy partially collapsed early Tuesday. Firefighters got the call early in the morning that the Main Oak Emporium, in the heart of downtown Mount Airy, had collapsed. Mount Airy police are waiting on engineers to come in and look at how structurally sound […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Record BBQ event gets historic marker in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about crop progress around the country, agriculture policy, and an international perspective. USDA’s Crop Progress Report was released today, delayed one day from the usual Monday schedule due to the Independence Day holiday. As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared...
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Deputies investigate deadly Virginia church shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a church parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 for a report of a man lying in […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy