Six Mail Carries Robbed At Gunpoint Across DC, Maryland

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago

Six United States Postal Service mail carries were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in the spans of two days across Washington DC and Maryland, officials said.

The suspects made off with "a wide variety of items that the postal service provides their carriers to do their jobs on a daily basis" along with personal property, according to USPIS spokesman Michael Martel.

The suspects struck the mail carriers in most cases before they fled, Martel said. A motive was not clear.

  • The first robbery happened around 12:55 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in Takoma Park.
  • About half an hour later, a mail carrier was working his route in Northeast DC when he was approached by two suspects and robbed at gunpoint.
  • On Friday, July 1, a suspect approached a carrier around 10:30 a.m., flashes a gun and demands property, then flees in a black sedan. Twenty mintes later, a similar incident occurred.
  • The first on Friday took place at 10:30 a.m. in Wheaton, Maryland, where a suspect approached a letter carried, brandished a firearm and demanded property before fleeing in black sedan, possibly an Infiniti.
  • Then, around 11:25, a third carrier was approached in Northwest DC. He was struck in the chin, authorities said. The suspect took off in a black Mercedes.
  • The fourth incident happened in Columbia, MD, around 1:30 p.m. that day.

A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Einstein Albert
2d ago

Mail delivery should be canceled until the Baltimore streets are made safe again. Time for the state to take over Baltimorgue.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Maryland#Uspis#Infiniti#Mercedes
