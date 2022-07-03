ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Here's why versatile Decatur Central standout Aycen Stevens picked Virginia Tech football

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Sometimes, it pays to have an older brother to lean on for advice.

Decatur Central linebacker Aycen Stevens committed to Virginia Tech this week. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was the defensive coordinator at Penn State when Stevens’ older brother, Tommy, played for the Nittany Lions.

“Most of that staff was at Penn State with Tommy,” Aycen said. “And coach (Chris) Marve, the linebackers’ coach, was at Mississippi State with Tommy the one year he was there. So we have quite a few connections there. That’s one of the reasons I chose (Virginia Tech).”

Football or hoops? Cathedral's Jaron Tibbs loves both equally, but picks Purdue football.

'They told me I was No. 1 on their list.' North Central WR TJ McWilliams likes Purdue fit

Stevens’ brother, Tommy, was a quarterback at Decatur Central before going on to Penn State and Mississippi State. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints and saw action for the Carolina Panthers that season. He’s now with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

“I definitely used Tommy’s advice,” Aycen said of the recruiting process. “He told me how the coaches are. He told me his perspective of (the Virginia Tech coaches) and that was basically my perspective of them, too. There’s no BS there.”

The 6-4, 230-pound Stevens picked the Hokies over Purdue, Iowa State and Nebraska. Stevens, rated a three-star prospect and the No. 9 in-state commit on the 247Sports composite, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 6 last season against Mooresville. He was officially cleared for full-go about four weeks ago.

“I’m feeling good on it,” he said. “I’m running, cutting and getting more comfortable. The first couple days were a little different because I wasn’t used to it yet. But I’m used to it now and hopefully in July I can start doing more contact stuff. There’s no point rushing back since we’re still about two months from the start of the season.”

Aycen has also played quarterback at Decatur Central and figures to see some time there again this season, though the Hawks do have a freshman, Bo Polston, who could be ready to step into that role. In his injury-shortened season last year, Stevens passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 299 yards and four TDs. On defense, he had 35 tackles, including eight behind the line of scrimmage.

Stevens said Virginia Tech sees him fitting in at weakside linebacker, though he could potentially move to defensive end depending on his growth. He is ranked as the No. 50 linebacker in the country on the 247Sports composite.

“They said they would give me a shot a linebacker first since that’s kind of what I’m natural at,” Stevens said. “But they did bring up the possibility of maybe playing defensive end.”

In high school, though, Stevens said he hopes to continue to play on both sides of the ball.

“I love playing quarterback,” he said. “I like making plays and having the ball in my hands and scoring touchdowns. I know my future is on the defensive side of the ball and maybe a package at tight end or something. We were always told by our dad that the more positions you can play, the easier it is to get on the field.”

No matter where he is lined up, Stevens said he is hungry to get back on the field this season.

“All kinds of hunger,” he said. “Part of me kind of wants to get back on some people. Right when it first happened, I was upset because we had a really good team last year. We had a state-caliber team. I feel like would have beat Cathedral if me and my buddy Cam (Renick), our other starting linebacker who tore his ACL, had been playing. I feel like we could have won a state championship. You can’t live in the past, but I think we’re both going to come back hungrier.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at 317-444-6649.

Comments / 0

 

Related
College Football News

Virginia Tech Hokies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Virginia Tech Hokies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. – 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams. The longtime main man defender with 6-1, 239-pound size and good quickness earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season. He made 274 tackles with ten sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four broken up passes with two forced fumbles over his last four seasons.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Carmelo Taylor announces top five, commitment date

Three-star Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry wide receiver Carmelo Taylor is closing in on a commitment and has narrowed his list down to five finalists. Taylor announced Sunday afternoon that he will pick between Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia on July 25. The Virginia native officially visited South Carolina on June 10, Virginia Tech on June 17 and Penn State on June 24.
ROANOKE, VA
iuhoosiers.com

Full Throttle -- Jordan Hulls Attacks New Role

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – What do you do when the cheering stops?. It always stops, of course, whether you're Isiah Thomas or Calbert Cheaney, just as it has, at last, for Jordan Hulls. Or has it?. For now, this much we know -- Hulls the 32-year-old basketball player is gone;...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Impact of Indy Eleven new stadium

The end game and goal for the next big development in downtown Indianapolis. We get perspective from the man behind the new Indy Eleven Soccer stadium, Owner Ersal Ozdemir.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

The Indiana Members Credit Union Athletes of the Year are…

Congratulations to Brinkley Cooper and Brady Horn of Noblesville High School on winning the Indiana Members Credit Union Athlete of the Year! Brady and Brinkley will be receiving a t-shirt and a winners certificate courtesy of Indiana Members Credit Union, and will be featured on all participating schools’ athletic websites.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Antelope Valley Press

Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
OHIO STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Two regional law firms merge

Indianapolis-based law firm Katz Korin Cunningham has merged with Louisville-based Stoll Keenon Ogden PLC. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the firm, which will operate under the SKO name, says the deal takes effect immediately. Katz Korin Cunningham has operated in Indianapolis since 1994. Prior to the merger, SKO had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

One Ramp Opens, Another Closes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–There have been developments for Indianapolis drivers who commute through downtown and the northeast side. In a major step forward for the North Split reconstruction project, traffic will shift to the newly constructed “flyover bridge” starting today. The newly completed bridge will connect southbound I-65 to eastbound I-70 while taking drivers from downtown to the east side and will be the largest bridge and the highest point of Indiana’s second most traveled interchange.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
