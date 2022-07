Michael Danna has had a relatively quiet career so far for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and to be honest, I had never heard of him at that point. I was aware of many prospects in the pre-draft process and his name never showed on my computer screen in any fashion. To be fair, many analysts may have shared the same thoughts. According to Arif Hasan’s 2020 Consensus Big Board, Mike Danna’s name did not appear in the Top 300.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO