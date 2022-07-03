ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County inmate escapes custody from University of Cincinnati Medical Center

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated with inmate James Johnson's correct age.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who escaped custody while receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

James Johnson, 44, left the hospital around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a new release from the sheriff's office.

Johnson is 6 feet 4 inches and 210 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including tear drop tattoos on his face.

His last known addresses were in Colerain Township.

Those with information about the escape are asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County inmate escapes custody from University of Cincinnati Medical Center

