Cincinnati, OH

Car falls off Cincinnati Enquirer parking garage

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

A car fell out of its parking space in The Enquirer building's parking garage Saturday night.

The car was on the second floor of the 312 Elm St. garage when it fell on its front end, according to Enquirer media partner FOX19.

Cincinnati police and fire personnel responded.

Police and fire department public information officers could not be reached Sunday afternoon for additional information.

Enquirer media partner FOX19 contributed to this report..

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Car falls off Cincinnati Enquirer parking garage

