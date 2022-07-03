ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Bruce Brown is leaving the Brooklyn Nets to sign with the Denver Nuggets.

On Thursday, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Bruce Brown has left the Brooklyn Nets so sign a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN."

Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Nuggets lost in the first-round to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Both the Celtics and the Warriors went all the way to the NBA Finals, and the Warriors won the NBA Championship in six games.

Donald SaintVal
2d ago

Everyone is a star according to this app. When I saw the word star, I knew he was the exact opposite

Paul Feasal
2d ago

Not a star he is a role player though on certain teams. Anyways so far two teams have made some improvements. The Hawks and Celtics made some good moves this offseasons so far.

Bob Stone
2d ago

Dude I thought they meant Durant and was about to freak out and then I read about… who?

