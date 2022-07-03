ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said.

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police.

Police responded to reports of threats at the Amazon warehouse on 8210 Sous Vide Way. Staff at the delivery station said they heard Aceves planning a mass shooting.

According to the arrest report, Aceves told a coworker that 'it would be a good idea to pull the fire alarm and have all employees exit the building and to commit a mass shooting,' News4 San Antonio reported.

Aceves was arrested at a different location by SAPD Covert operations units, along with the SAPD Street Crimes Unit without inconvenient, police said.

'This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of 'see something, say something,' San Antonio police said in a statement.

'If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome.'

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, 19, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police
Police responded to reports of threats at the Amazon warehouse on 8210 Sous Vide Way. Staff at the delivery station said they heard Aceves planning a mass shooting

A coworker of Aceves told police that she had taken a ride from him and when she said she had to pick up her kids at school, he allegedly said he knew where he was going to commit the mass shooting.

The coworker also claimed that Aceves mentioned he 'idolized' the Uvalde shooter who killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school on May 24, News4 reported.

After the arrest, police questioned Aceves' father, who reportedly told authorities the 19-year-old had bought an AR-15 rifle and his family was scared of what he would do.

Police seized the rifle when Aceves was taken into custody.

Aceves' father also said that his son suffered from an unspecified mental health illness and had received in-patient treatment at a facility when he was 16, according to News4.

The man claimed Aceves had recently stopped taking his medication, which he had been on for two years.

'This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of 'see something, say something,' San Antonio police said in a statement

Aceves' arrest comes amid an epidemic of mass shootings in the US. The country has witnessed 293 mass shootings so far this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive.

That compares with 309 in the same period last year, but is sharply up from 240 in 2020.

Texas is the fourth state with most mass shooting, having reported 129 in 2022.

On Saturday, a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life in a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6.45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

'The main focus is on how and why this happened,' Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a 'military-style rifle' and a handgun, Alexander said.

