BREAKING: This Team Is Reportedly NOT Interested In Kyrie Irving

According to Nick Wright of FS1, to the Philadelphia 76ers are not interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to Nick Wright of FS1, the Philadelphia 76ers are not interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving.

Wright: " Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason. There’s no appetite for him in Philly. The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor."

On Saturday, Shams Charania (on Bally Sports) named several teams that are interested in trading for Irving, and mentioned the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and 76ers.

"Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we've gotta pay attention too," Charania said. "He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, 6ers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved, and Kevin Durant asking out probably opens the window for him too. There are several teams engaged in trying to get Kyrie Irving as well."

Irving and the Nets had a disappointing season, because they had been seen as a team who could win the NBA Championship.

They ultimately lost in the first-round to the Boston Celtics, and they got swept so they did not even win a playoff game this season.

During the season, the Nets traded James Harden to the 76ers.

They got several players back in return including Ben Simmons, but Simmons did not play in a game this season for either the 76ers or the Nets.