ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BREAKING: This Team Is Reportedly NOT Interested In Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhRtl_0gTngt2I00

According to Nick Wright of FS1, to the Philadelphia 76ers are not interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to Nick Wright of FS1, the Philadelphia 76ers are not interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving.

Wright: " Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason. There’s no appetite for him in Philly. The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor."

On Saturday, Shams Charania (on Bally Sports) named several teams that are interested in trading for Irving, and mentioned the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and 76ers.

"Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we've gotta pay attention too," Charania said. "He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, 6ers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved, and Kevin Durant asking out probably opens the window for him too. There are several teams engaged in trying to get Kyrie Irving as well."

Irving and the Nets had a disappointing season, because they had been seen as a team who could win the NBA Championship.

They ultimately lost in the first-round to the Boston Celtics, and they got swept so they did not even win a playoff game this season.

During the season, the Nets traded James Harden to the 76ers.

They got several players back in return including Ben Simmons, but Simmons did not play in a game this season for either the 76ers or the Nets.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry's Hilarious Comment To Baby Stephen Curry After He Missed A Few Shots: "You're Shooting Bricks, Man."

Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
New York City, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Irving, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Sixers#Bally Sports#The Boston Celtics
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy