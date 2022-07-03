Here's What Joel Embiid Tweeted On Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet on Sunday. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Embiid: "What an amazing race!!! WOW. Just wish Verstappen was involved somehow"

Embiid and the 76ers lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in six games.

They had beaten the Toronto Raptors in the first-round, but could not get through Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Embiid had another fantastic season, and had a legitimate case to be named MVP of the entire NBA (Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won the award).

The 28-year-old averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The 76ers also added All-Star James Harden at the trading deadline, so they have a legitimate superstar duo.

