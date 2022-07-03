ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Clippers Star Signs With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Isaiah Hartenstein has left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the New York Knicks.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Isaiah Hartenstein has left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the New York Knicks.

Charania: "Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Fully guaranteed deal for Hartenstein."

The 2017 second-round pick averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Clippers last season.

He is just 24-years-old, so he could be a value signing for the Knicks, and still has a lot of room for improvement.

The Knicks made the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in 2021, but they regressed last season missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament as the 11th seed.

Comments / 53

Dr. Nathan Thomas
2d ago

Wow We need to revaluate the media completely in this country when you call this bum a star that should almost be deemed illegal #needneemedia

Reply
26
Andre Adorno
2d ago

Please don’t call him a star especially if no one has ever heard of him

Reply(1)
24
Germanuel Drayton
2d ago

Why do this app keeps saying "STAR" when a bum player is the topic of the story? Bruce Brown is no STAR, and neither is this bum Isaiah.👀

Reply
3
 

