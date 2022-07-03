ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons to Pick No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft, Says NFL Analyst

By Jeremy Brener,Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcD5b_0gTngqO700

Could the Falcons really be the NFL's worst team this upcoming season?

It's been 35 years since the Atlanta Falcons held the NFL's worst record, but NFL Network analyst Adam Rank believes that drought could end in 2022.

In his game-by-game schedule breakdown , Rank has incredibly low expectations for the Falcons, finishing 2-15 for the season and landing the No. 1 pick.

Rank believes that the Falcons will beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, who will likely be without newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second win comes in Week 10 on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

The two-win season comes under the team's 4.5 win total according to WynnBET’s projections .

Last season, the Falcons seemingly outperformed preseason expectations by posting a 7-10 record in head coach Arthur Smith ’s first season, but the team’s preseason over/under win total was 7.5.

Atlanta’s significant drop in projected wins stems from the losses of quarterback Matt Ryan (traded to Indianapolis) and receiver Calvin Ridley (suspended). The Falcons are now faced with a quarterback battle between veteran Marcus Mariota, who hasn’t started a game since 2019, and rookie third-rounder Desmond Ridder.

At receiver, Atlanta’s top option is rookie Drake London, whom the team drafted No. 8 overall. The Falcons also added Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders among several other depth pieces.

Based off of 2021 records , the Falcons face the ninth-hardest schedule in the league. So, for a team that went 7-10 last season and is now tasked with replacing two of its best offensive players, the 4.5 projected wins mark feels fair.

For the Falcons to outperform expectations, they’ll need their two quarterbacks to get up to speed quickly, and execute the offense in the manner Smith wants. Neither are expected to elevate the offense around them, but simply keeping the unit on schedule gives the team a chance.

If they can do all of this, the Falcons could make Rank eat his words.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

4-star DL Jordan Hall announces top 10 schools

Jacksonville Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is down to just 10 schools. Those 10 schools are Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and USC. Hall is the No. 133 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

The best-kept secret at Cowboys OTA’s

For the last decade, Cowboy fans have relentlessly clamored for the Jones family to dive into their pocketbook and sign a marquee free agent to bolster their roster. Even with the reluctance to dip their toes in the free agency pool, the Cowboys’ front office has been able to form rosters loaded with talent. That has to do with the phenomenal drafting they do yearly. And I’m not only talking about their success on day 1. Almost every year, the Cowboys can find a diamond in the rough later in the draft that contributes immediately.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Game Haus

2022 College Football Bowl Projections

The college football season is coming up and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections. Bowl Game Team 1 Team 2 Date Time (EST) Bahamas Bowl Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Miami (OH) Redhawks December 16 11:30. Cure Bowl Army Black Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BucsGameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to cut former first-round wide receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a roster that is bolstered for another run at a Super Bowl. Ever since star quarterback Tom Brady unretired, the Buccaneers made it a point of emphasis to add talent through free agency, trades, and the draft to improve the team on both sides of the ball. It's arguable that this is the deepest unit from top to bottom that the franchise has fielded in quite some time.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to make commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
ORADELL, NJ
Falcon Report

WATCH: Teammates React to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 40-Yard Dash

Despite all of the varied opinions surrounding players in the NFL Draft, there were two things near-unanimously agreed upon in regard to Atlanta Falcons third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder: he's athletic and has high-end intangibles, with his teammates and coaches at Cincinnati saying nothing but good things about him. Ridder's...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones headline best remaining NFL free agents: Ideal landing spots for each player

Despite being in the doldrums of the NFL offseason, with the initial waves of free agency already washed to shore, there's still plenty of big-name talent lurking on the open market. Most of these players remain household names, albeit with their prime days behind them. Still, they have enough in the tank to be valuable additions at this stage of the offseason in the weeks leading up to camp. They could even be that missing piece to get some contenders over the hump and into the Super Bowl conversation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Panthers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Rank#The Cleveland Browns#The Las Vegas Raiders
247Sports

5-star OL Francis Mauigoa will set off some fireworks Monday

A top-ten prospect nationally will be setting off some fireworks of his own on Monday when he announces where he will attend college in January. Bradenton IMG Academy five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, the nation’s top tackle, will choose between Miami, Tennessee, Alabama, USC, Florida, and Hawaii live on CBSSports HQ at 3:00 p.m. ET.
BRADENTON, FL
Yardbarker

Should the Falcons bring Julio Jones back?

A new era is upon Atlanta sports. For the lifelong sports fans of the Georgia capital, it’s been a painful few years. Witnessing the departure of multiple sports legends, such as Matt Ryan of the Falcons, or Freddie Freeman of the Braves, fans are waiting for the next chapter of Atlanta sports. The superstars above are content in their new threads, but there’s one ex-Falcons great who hasn’t found career stability since the last time he wore the red and black. He now sits in the confines of a dull free agency period, with multiple teams looking in his direction, yet no offer. Should Terry Fontenot put pen to paper and bring back one of the most incredible Falcons in history, Julio Jones?
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

One of the distinguishing attributes that has helped set Bengals QB Joe Burrow apart as one of the best at his position so early in his career is his ability as a natural leader. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, he shared a little about that topic.
CINCINNATI, OH
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy