ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Dylan Groenewegen lays ghosts of 2020 horror crash to rest with victory in Tour de France's stage three sprint as a FOUR-WAY photo finish hands the Dutchman his fifth career stage win by millimetres in Sondeborg

By Pa Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A day after Fabio Jakobsen, it was the turn of Dylan Groenewegen to complete his own comeback from their horror crash two years ago as he won stage three of the Tour de France in Sondeborg, Denmark.

Groenewegen narrowly beat yellow jersey wearer Wout Van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan as the 182-kilometre stage from Vejle - the last of this Danish Grand Depart - was decided by mere millimetres.

Groenewegen rode the wheels and came around first Sagan and then Van Aert to claim his fifth career Tour stage win and first since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yzino_0gTngnzA00
Dylan Groenewegen won the Tour stage three sprint by millimetres in a four-way photo finish

For much of the last two years, Groenewegen has dealt with the aftermath of the high-speed crash at the Tour of Poland that left Saturday's stage winner Jakobsen with life-threatening injuries.

Groenewegen shouldered much of the blame for an incident in which the design of the course was certainly culpable, facing death threats and being given a nine-month ban by world governing body the UCI.

The 29-year-old, who broke a collarbone in the crash, did not face anything like the physical recovery Jakobsen did but has spoken of the mental scars that were left behind, and there was an emotional reaction after this win.

'It was a long way (back),' the Bike Exchange-Jayco rider said. 'I want to say thank you to my team and my family and friends for getting me back to the Tour in good shape. It's beautiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IJN7_0gTngnzA00
The stage three sprint victory was Groenewegen's fifth Tour de France stage win of his career

'Not physically but mentally it's been a hard time of course after all that happened. This is for my wife and my son, it means a lot.'

Groenewegen said he had been held up in a late crash that split the peloton on the approach to town, though he was in the right place when it mattered.

'Yesterday I was a little bit angry with myself but today, though I was a long time boxed in and involved in a crash with nine kilometres to go, my team brought me back into position and I stayed calm to the end,' he added.

That crash - in which Chris Froome hit the deck for a second day running - caught out a number of riders though the main favourites made it through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYOF8_0gTngnzA00
Fabio Jakobsen returned after his horror crash with Groenewegen in 2020 to win on Saturday

Van Aert's second place kept him in the yellow jersey, now with a seven-second advantage over Yves Lampaert thanks to more bonus seconds.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar remains third, 14 seconds down, and others moved up as the split caused by that crash took its toll.

Primoz Roglic is up to seventh, 23 seconds off yellow, with Ineos Grenadiers pair Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock now both inside the top 10.

Geraint Thomas is 12th, 32 seconds down, going into Monday's transfer day as the race moves to France with a lumpy stage around Calais to come on Tuesday before the cobbles on Wednesday.

Many riders will be sorry to leave Denmark behind after some wonderful scenes as fans lined the roads over all three days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgjdK_0gTngnzA00
 The Dutchman admitted: 'Mentally it's been a hard time of course after all that happened'

The extent to which the Tour had embraced its host nation was apparent as a number of riders conducted pre-stage interviews dressed in Viking helmets on Sunday.

Local favourite Magnus Cort Nielsen then set off a lone breakaway to ensure he would retain the polka dot jersey, and the EF Education-EasyPost rider was able to enjoy the adulation of the crowds alone for 129km.

'The start in Denmark has been a pretty amazing experience,' Adam Yates said. 'The crowd has been out in force and there's not been many kilometres on the road where the crowd's not been at least two deep.

'We've done a good job so far, it's a rest day tomorrow and we'll recover for what's coming up.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profiles

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. Standing in his way is the sheer strength and depth of Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France team investigated for ‘possible doping allegations’ amid international police raids

Europol has announced that raids which took place in 14 locations across Europe this week are focused on “possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France”.The European law enforcement agency said it had conducted searches in France, Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland, and Slovenia between Monday and Thursday.The announcement came a day after Danish police, acting on a request from French authorities, searched the hotel of the Bahrain-Victorious team in Copenhagen, where the Tour de France got under way on Friday.Earlier this week, riders and staff from the team had their homes searched prior to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tour de France leader Wout van Aert ready for ‘really demanding’ stages

The cobbles of stage five loom large on the agenda after the Tour de France returned home from a spectacular Grand Depart in Denmark.Riders enjoyed an unusually early rest day on Monday – included to allow for the transfer back to northern France – with riders flying into Lille following Sunday’s stage to Sonderborg.Though a hilly race between Dunkerque and Calais is next up on Tuesday, it is Wednesday’s stage between Lille and Arenberg which is already on the minds of several riders.“Wednesday will be a big day on the cobbles,” said the Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas. “We’ve got to...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Groenewegen
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Peter Sagan
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tour de France stage 5 LIVE result: Tadej Pogacar takes time from rivals as Simon Clarke wins stage

Tadej Pogacar passed his first Tour de France test with flying colours when he gained time over all his rivals on the cobbled roads in a vintage fifth stage on Wednesday.The two-time defending champion, who was expected to suffer on the 19km of cobbles peppering the 157-km ride from Lille, finished 51 seconds behind stage winner Simon Clarke of Australia but left the overall contenders behind.“It was a really good day for me, I didn’t have any bad luck and I felt good on the cobbles,” said Pogacar, who as a professional has never taken part in the Paris-Roubaix cobbled...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Finish#To France#Tour De France#Sondeborg#This Danish Grand Depart#Uci#The Bike Exchange Jayco
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …. 21. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:08 (top American) 45. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:32. 80. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:20. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile today as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. Follow Stage 5 live!The stage begins with...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

The global game! Supporters from 99 countries are among those to have snapped up some of the 500,000 sold for Euro 2022... Sportsmail speaks to the superfans making the trek to England from as far as South Africa, Singapore and even Canada!

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Euros, which kicks off with England versus Austria this Wednesday. The UK will welcome football fans from 99 different countries including many that do not have teams taking part in the tournament. Some of the destinations include places as...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tour de France on TV today: Channel, start time, highlights and how to watch stage 5

The 2022 Tour de France sees Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar aim to win a third yellow jersey in three years, but the favourite is up against some stiff opposition.Pogacar faces the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.Follow Stage 5 live!Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Simona Halep's bid to win a second Wimbledon title is given a huge boost as she eases aside US hotshot Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to become first woman to book semi-final spot

Simona Halep's quest to win her first Grand Slam title in three years took a giant step forward as she taught American hotshot Amanda Anisimova a lesson with a 6-2, 6-4 win on Centre Court. Halep, who won the 2019 women's singles title at SW19, is considered second-favourite this week...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tour de France live stream: How to watch stage 5 online and on TV today

The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.Follow Stage 5 live!Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

'It was like torture!' Cameron Norrie's father says watching his son's thrilling five-set victory in Wimbledon quarter final was 'extremely stressful'

Cameron Norrie's father has described watching the final point of his son's thrilling Wimbledon quarter-final victory as 'like torture' - but says he believes his son is handling the pressure well. The British tennis ace twice came from a set down to seal a dramatic victory over Belgium's David Goffin...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

At just 16, Karamoko Dembele was tipped to 'revolutionise football' alongside Ansu Fati and was likened to Lionel Messi... Three years on he's joining France's 11th-best team - so where did it go wrong?

When the clock struck midnight on May 31, the tolling bells marked the end of the line for a Celtic starlet once tipped for the very top. There was no fanfare or fuss as Karamoko Dembele's Parkhead contract quietly expired and, over a month later, he has started a new chapter at new club Brest – putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with France's 11th-best team.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are down to the final details' before confirming Raheem Sterling's £45m move from Man City - with the England star 'expected to be on their US pre-season tour NEXT WEEK'

Raheem Sterling's £45million move from Manchester City to Chelsea is 'down to the final details', according to reports. Sportsmail reported last week that City and Chelsea are nearing agreement for the England star. And according to the Independent, those negotiations are approaching a conclusion as Sterling's transfer to Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona unveil new signing Franck Kessie after snapping up midfielder on a free from AC Milan... as 'very excited' Ivory Coast star promises to show 'what I can do'

Barcelona officially unveiled Franck Kessie at the club's training ground on Wednesday morning. The defensive midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Catalan giants after his deal with AC Milan expired in June. Kessie said he was 'excited' about meeting up with his new Barcelona team-mates during the unveiling and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

465K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy