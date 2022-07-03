Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6”...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims. Searchers recovered...
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.
MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide. That’s according to authorities who also identified the victims on Tuesday....
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have concluded their investigation in disappearance and death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol. 30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol, better known as “Sunday,” was last seen on April 25 leaving Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. Weeks later, a body was found in Eagle...
NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester injured two people Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:31 pm on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84 of Eyota, was driving west while Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32 of Austin, was eastbound and they crashed at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
Authorities have provided a timeline of the deaths of a family-of-five in the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the suicide of Yee Lee, 27, of Maplewood, on Friday sparked a chain of events that led to his wife Molly Cheng, 23, killing their three young children and herself in Vadnais Lake on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM)- Five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested over the weekend after Rochester Police made a gun and drug bust. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers executed three search warrants as part of the investigation into a May 2 shooting that happened in the area of 11th St. Southeast and 5th Ave. Southeast. Police reportedly recovered seven firearms. Investigators say at least one of the guns was stolen and two of the guns were ghost guns.
(ABC 6 News) - The criminal complaint against a woman suspected of breaking into a Rochester home and killing a cat reveals new details. According to court documents, Kaylee Pearson, the alleged victim of the break-in, entered her apartment at about 10:01 p.m. June 30, saw signs that it had been "ransacked," and immediately exited and called law enforcement.
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police made five arrests Friday, related to a May 2 shooting during a carjacking attempt. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said officers served three search warrants July 1 and arrested Moel Wade, De'Monte Simmons, Jahmaul Earthman, Milton Smith, and one 16-year-old juvenile in their investigation of a carjacking attempt-turned-shooting.
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0