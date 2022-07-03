ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Crews respond to house fire in Jones County

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Crews responded to a house fire in Jones County on Saturday, July 2.

Jones County fire officials said crews responded to the fire around 3:00 p.m. at 1147 Trace Road. Firefighters arrived to find that a fire in the carport area of a wood-framed home had spread to the rest of the home.

Unique AirBnBs around the Pine Belt

Homeowner James Hodges said he was home and had heard a loud boom from the carport when the fire started.

    (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).
    (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).
    (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The house sustained significant damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

God has bigger plans for you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Just because you don’t see a way, doesn’t mean God doesn’t have a way for you. God has big plans for you..bigger than anything you have seen in the past.
