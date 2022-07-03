ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Pilot dies in small plane crash south of Boulder City

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ct4o_0gTnfwig00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot of a single-engine plane died when it crashed Sunday morning about 3 miles southwest of its destination, the Boulder City Municipal Airport, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release a single-engine Extra EA-300 crashed at about 8:45 a.m. with only the pilot onboard. The FAA did not say whether the pilot survived, but Boulder City officials said one person onboard the plane was dead.

An agency spokesman said the plane was coming from Henderson Executive Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking the lead and providing additional updates, the release said.

The FAA did not release the registration number of the aircraft; the release said that information normally is provided the next “business day.”

The identification of the pilot was not released, and the agency’s release said neither it nor the NTSB identifies those involved in “aircraft accidents.”

Earlier Sunday, Boulder City acknowledged that one person died in the crash in the area near Spring Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95. The city’s fire department was the first to arrive at the scene at 9:11 a.m.

Initially, the city said on its official Twitter account that the crash was near Black Hills Drive and Highway 95.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

